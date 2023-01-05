My Hero Academia Gives First Look at Season 6 Comeback

The time has almost come, My Hero Academia fans! It has been a couple of weeks since the anime had something to give us, but that will end soon. This weekend will mark the return of season six, and My Hero Academia just gave us our first look at the midseason premiere with some new stills.

As you can see below, the first images from episode 14 have gone live, and they create a bleak scene. "Extreme Hell" will kickstart a new arc now that the heroes' raid against Shigaraki has come to an end. As we know, the ambush did not go as planned, and this midseason premiere will sort through the fallout of the mission's failure.

As you can see above, one of the stills shown focuses on Ochaco, and the poor girl looks distraught. Covered in blood splatter, Ochaco's eyes are incredibly wide as she takes in the scene around her. We know she has been evacuating towns hit by Gigantomachia, and the death toll in those areas is unprecedented. We are seeing her reaction to a true crisis, and let's not forget, Ochaco is just a teen still.

The other shots put focus on Izuku as one follows the boy on a gurney. His last encounter with Shigaraki did some serious damage, and he's not the only one hurting. Aizawa had to amputate his own leg on the battlefield while others like Bakugo got impaled. The other shot shared focuses on Class 1-A and Class 1-B in the forest as they learn what all happened in the city with Gigantomachia. And for those who've read the manga, well – you know this scene precedes a shocking revelation of someone's death.

Obviously, season six is about to return at full speed, and it promises to be more intense than ever before. If you need to catch up on the anime, My Hero Academia is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Season six will return to the air this weekend on January 7th.

What do you think about this latest look at My Hero Academia season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.