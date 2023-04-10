New My Hero Academia Art Unrolls the History of One For All

My Hero Academia just wrapped season six earlier, but all eyes are still on the recent release. If you did not know, Studio Bones finished up its latest My Hero Academia anime arc as Deku returned to school after a period of solo work. Now, My Hero Academia season 6 is gearing up for its home video release, and we just got some new art to celebrate.

As you can see below, a poster for My Hero Academia was released this week, and it is pretty gorgeous. The piece puts Izuku in the center as our hero holds the guiding light of One For All in hand. Dressed in a ragged uniform, Deku has seen better days no doubt, but his expression is still determined by the face of Shigaraki's takeover.

New My Hero Season 6 BD & DVD cover pic.twitter.com/irNlhB8Nbm — ever (@DabisPoleDance) April 10, 2023

And of course, the boy is far from alone. One For All is with him, so he is joined by the quirk's former users. The poster highlights everyone from Nana to the First User. We can even see the shadow of All Might in the back at the eighth user. Obviously, Izuku stands as the ninth user since he currently wields One For All. So when you think about it, Izuku is the definition of a legacy hero.

Obviously, this My Hero Academia cover is gorgeous, and fans love its nod to One For All's history. We learned a lot about the quirk as My Hero Academia season 6 kicked into overdrive. Not only did Izuku out his quirk to his classmates, but the boy came in contact with all-new users within One For All. This gave him the ability to unlock new powers in the same way he tapped into Black Whip months ago. And now, there are just a few quirks within One For All which we've not seen.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia right now, you can catch up on the anime easily enough. The season is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. For more details on My Hero Academia as a whole, you can read its synopsis below!

"What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course!

Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

