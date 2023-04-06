My Hero Academia Writer Addresses the Secret to the Anime's Success

It's hard to debate that My Hero Academia has become one of the biggest shonen series to arrive on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Growing big enough to warrant six anime seasons, with a seventh already confirmed, and three feature-length films, Kohei Horikoshi's superhero universe has become a household name for anime fans worldwide. Now, the screenwriter for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, Yosuke Kuroda, took the opportunity to explain the appeal of the franchise and the colorful characters of UA Academy.

The My Hero Academia manga is preparing to come to a close, following its years of storytelling that has followed the young protagonist Deku attempting to become the new symbol of peace. Following My Hero Academia season six, the next season will continue to follow the "Final Arc" of the series, though it has yet to be confirmed by Studio Bones whether this will mark the last season of the anime adaptation or if an eighth season might be on the way as well. Currently, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi hasn't confirmed how many more manga chapters will be on the way, though it's clear that the world-shattering battle between heroes and villains is setting the stage for its grand finale.

My Hero Academia: What's The Appeal

Screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda, who was responsible for writing My Hero Academia World Heroes' Mission and the television series, was asked in an interview for Newtype Magazine, what the secret was to creating the long-running manga series. His response went into detail when it came to his writing as well as the popularity of the shonen series, "I love My Hero Academia and read it even before the anime started, so when I received the offer to do the screenwriting, I accepted it immediately. From the beginning, I was sure this anime was going to be a long one and my goal was to write the script for one hundred episodes myself. Thanks to everyone, I was able to do that and we reached episode one hundred. My new goal is to write until the final episode of the anime. I'm going to watch out for my health and do the best I can to keep writing."

Via Shibuya Smash