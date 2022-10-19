My Hero Academia Reveals Tokoyami's Most Metal Attack Yet

My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on the Paranormal Liberation War, with Class 1-A's students laying everything on the line to help in protecting Hero Society. With the latest episode seeing a major death take place as the battle heats up between heroes and villains, the bird-faced student known as Tokoyami had the opportunity to show off his ultimate attack, showing how far he has come with the mastery of his Quirk and his relationship with Dark Shadow as he unleashed Ragnarok.

While the number two hero, Hawks, was fighting against Twice and Dabi in the latest installment of the anime adaptation, the high-soaring hero's pupil, Tokoyami, found himself gaining a major opponent of his own in Re-Destro. Luckily for the Class 1-A student, his new ultimate attack, labeled Ragnarok, allows him to create a giant version of Dark Shadow, his shadowy doppelganger that can often become too unruly for him to control. With the war only in its opening episodes and still having plenty of life-or-death battles that are on the way, the fight between Tokoyami and Re-Destro will be one to watch and goes to show how far the UA Academy students have come in a relatively short amount of time.

If you weren't able to witness the arrival of Tokoyami's Ultimate Attack, Crunchyroll shared a new video showing how Ragnarok was able to deliver a major blow to the Paranormal Liberation Front, while also finding itself face-to-face with the former head of the Meta Liberation Army, Re-Destro:

While the villains lost a major asset in the latest episode, the heroes have been taking some big hits as well. Mirko, in her fight against Dr. Garaki's High-End Nomu, lost an appendage while battling the biological nightmares, and Hawks had lost the majority of his wings thanks to a burning attack unleashed by Dabi. Both sides are in for the fight of their lives with this latest season and it's clear that whoever ultimately wins, the Shonen universe will never be the same.

What do you think of Tokoyami's ultimate attack? Who do you think comes out the victor between the Class 1-A student and Re-Destro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.