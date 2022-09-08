My Hero Academia Artist Reunites Izuku and Bakugo in Adorable New Sketch

The Final Arc has begun in My Hero Academia's manga, with Kohei Horikoshi continuing to see the heroes and villains battle against one another in a clash that will determine Hero Society's future. Throughout the manga's history, the Shonen mangaka has needed assistance when it came to making sure UA Academy's adventures continued, with one artist routinely taking the opportunity to share their takes on some major moments and characters. With Deku and Bakugo separated during the battle against All For One, said artist has adorably re-united them.

Bakugo and Izuku's relationship over the years has changed dramatically, with the explosive, hot-tempered hero routinely bullying the future inheritor of One For All. Even when both young heroes joined UA Academy, the two of them were on shaky terms with Midoriya still trying to mend their relationship, but to little avail for several seasons. Luckily, Bakugo would eventually mellow out, with the lessons that he learned as a part of Class 1-A helping to make him a real team player. While the explosive young hero has certainly grown by leaps and bounds in both his personality and Quirk, he has still retained his extreme personality in the fight against All For One.

The My Hero Academia artist, Shota Noguchi, shared this adorable look into the past, imagining Bakugo and Deku mending their stressed relationship far sooner than during their teenage years in which they both attempt to be the best heroes that they can throughout their UA Academy careers:

In the latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga, Bakugo has been having a rough time, losing his one-on-one fight against Shigaraki and being thought dead by many of his fellow heroes. Luckily for the explosive hero, Edgeshot is trying his best to save Bakugo's life and might just be able to pull him from the jaws of death. Kohei Horikoshi has been tight-lipped when it comes to how many more chapters the Shonen series will release before it ends the story of UA Academy once and for all, though there are still some major confrontations that have yet to take place.

What do you think of this adorable reunion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.