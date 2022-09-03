My Hero Academia Unleashes New Season Six Trailer

My Hero Academia's sixth season will arrive on October 1st, beginning the biggest battle between the heroes and villains that Hero Society has ever seen. With the anime adaptation's fifth season seeing Shigaraki and the League of Villains defeating the Meta Liberation Army, a new terrifying force was formed in the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, the UA Academy heroes will lay everything on the line in a bid to save their world with this upcoming story arc set to see some major casualties on both sides.

When the War Arc comes to a close, Deku and his friends' world will never be the same, as the new villainous force led by the heir to All For One numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Considering the length of this storyline, the entirety of the sixth season will, more than likely, cover the battle between the heroes and the villains. While Class 1-A will be front and center, expect some big moments from the professional crime fighters, with the likes of Endeavor, Hawks, and Mirko will be lending the young heroes a major hand in attempting to fight against the forces of Shigaraki and countless villains on the battlefield.

Toho shared the new trailer on Youtube, giving readers of the manga a first look at some of the major moments of the War Arc that will finally be animated, and rest assured, the world of My Hero Academia will never be the same when this season comes to an end:

In the pages of the manga, the Final Arc of the series is currently underway, as All For One has escaped from prison and is leading his forces in a bid to eliminate Hero Society once and for all. At present, creator Kohei Horikoshi has been quite adamant that this will be the final battle for the heroes of Class 1-A, with many fans hoping that a sequel series might eventually arrive in a similar vein as Naruto's Shippuden series. With Horikoshi stating in the past that he is looking to work on a horror manga next once My Hero Academia ends, this might truly be the Final Arc for the Shonen franchise.

Are you hyped for the long-awaited arrival of the War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.