My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer Kicks Off All-Out War

My Hero Academia Season 6 is getting ready to unleash a full on war between the heroes and villains, and a new trailer has kicked things off with a bang by showing off much of what fans can expect with the next wave of episodes! The fifth season of the series ended up getting a pretty divisive response from fans due to how it handled the Meta Liberation Army arc and the villains overall. but that will likely not be an issue with the sixth season as it gets ready to adapt one of the longest and most intense arcs of Kohei Horikoshi's manga series to date.

My Hero Academia Season 6 will kick off with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of the series, and teased by the finale, this arc will see the heroes gathering their forces together for a full assault on the villains' home bases. This war was the biggest battle in the manga series so far, and continues to have after effects that are kicking in even with the newest chapters of the series. It's quite exciting to see much of this war in motion, and you can see some of its biggest events teased with the latest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6 below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be premiering on October 1st in Japan, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season alongside its release. The same staff and cast returns for the new episodes, and the new opening theme for the series is titled "Hitamuki" as performed by SUPER BEAVER. The new ending theme is titled "SKETCH" as performed by Kiro Akiyama. You can find the first five seasons of the series with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the lead in to Season 6 as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

