My Hero Academia Reveals Its Strangest Hero Yet

The latest installment of My Hero Academia felt like the calm before the storm, with numerous heroes both big and small gathering in anticipation of the battle against Overhaul. With mainstream and local heroes alike discussing what should be done about the Yakuza and their plan, we got a brand new look into a number of heroes that had never been seen before. On top of this, the episode gave us the franchise’s strangest hero yet in a gentlemen professional who can only be described as having a centipede for a head. That’s right, this week we are introduced to the outright bizarre hero that is Centipeder!

Centipeder is a professional hero who, again, has a centipede for a head. Much like Marvel’s X-Men, the heroes of My Hero Academia can vary from having a human appearance where they can blend into a crowd, or look completely alien, having faces that look like birds or even be the size of skyscrapers. Of course, Centipeder leans more toward the latter with an insect acting as his face to the world.

So with this disturbing appearance, what is the quirk of Centipeder? Ironically enough, his head isn’t a part of his quirk but rather, his arms can stretch and bend into the shape of centipedes themselves. He can use his appendages to constrict and hurl his enemies, making for a tactical, albeit disgusting, advantage in battle against many enemies.

Centipeder ironically is the one this episode to discover the meeting between Overhaul and the League of Villains, performing some much needed recon to learn just what the relationship between these two organizations is. With his information delivered to the other heroes, the assembled group begins discussing just what needs to be done in order to stop Overhaul’s newest plan to use a quirk removing drug to change the world.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.