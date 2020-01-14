My Hero Academia Reveals How Izuku Can Use 100% of One For All

In one of the biggest conclusions to a story arc to date, Midoriya gave it his all in attempting to both bring down the villainous Yakuza leader Overhaul and saving the life of the distressed girl, Eri. As Sir Nighteye and Lemillion were both taken off the board following their fight with Chisaki, it was up to Deku to shoulder the terrifying responsibility of bringing the insane villain to justice. With Overhaul unleashing his ability to fuse himself with his underlings within the Eight Bullets, Izuku discovered how to use the power of “Infinite 100%” with his One For All quirk right in the nick of time!

Eri’s quirk is a seriously effective one, allowing the girl to revert people or objects to an earlier state in their lifetimes. Overhaul using this quirk to effectively erase the powers of any super hero that were to get in his way was an ingenious, albeit evil, way for the mob boss to get the world he so desired for his criminal enterprise. With Midoriya holding Eri on his back in order to protect her, Deku discovers how to use the quirk for his benefit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, in the franchise, we’ve seen Deku seriously mess his body up not just because of his fight with villains, but because of his inability to control the power that was transferred over to him by All Might. Whenever Midoriya would access 100% of his power, bringing him to the same levels of strength as his idol, his bones would break in response. Having broken his arms, fingers, and numerous other parts of his body, Deku needed to find a better way to use his quirk.

It was by learning to master his power little by little that he started to become more powerful, but his small percentage of strength simply wasn’t enough to take down Overhaul. Thanks to Eri’s quirk, whenever Deku’s injuries happened, they could be instantly reversed, giving him the power to constantly access the full might he gained from his teacher and thus defeat Overhaul once and for all!

What did you think of Midoriya’s massive power up seen in the latest installment of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.