My Hero Academia Gives Shoto And Bakugo Humorous New Challenge

Following the deadly serious fight against Overhaul, it’s time for the heroes of My Hero Academia to take a breather. While Midoriya and the other young heroes of Class 1-A sleep off their recent adventure, there’s no rest for the wicked as both Bakugo and Shoto are attempting to gain their provisional hero licenses. The two fiery heroes had failed the original exams and so have been attempting to catch up with the rest of their class via extra classes and new challenges, one of which was introduced in our latest installment, hilariously giving both these spit fires a challenge involving the “next generation”.

As Bakugo and Shoto prepare themselves for what they believe to be one of the most intense physical experiences of their lives, but instead were given a much different task: “win a class of childrens’ hearts”. With a batch of young rebels being unleashed upon the two heroes, as well a few students who attend Shiketsu High School, the would-be heroes find themselves unable to determine the best course of action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest installment was a nice respite from the deathly intense battles of the first half of this season, as seeing two of our favorite “serious” young heroes attempting to find the best method was definitely worth the price of admission. As the heroes from UA Academy and Shiketsu try putting their heads together, each of them gloriously fail to become friends with the young children.

Shoto attempts to take a serious approach, straight up delivering his background as if it were a “summary page”, while Bakugo somewhat figures out the right path to follow, but ultimately fumbles at the finish line as he suggests stringing up and hurling rocks at the kids’ “leader”. As Gang Orca notes, it’s clear that the young heroes present have more than enough combat abilities in their corner to fight against villains, but other requirements for being a hero, such as compassion, need some serious work when all is said and done.

What did you think of the most difficult, most hilarious challenge that Bakugo and Shoto have ever faced? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.