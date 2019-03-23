‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Celebrates Second Movie With Hilarious Sketch

My Hero Academia made a strong first impression with its first movie effort, and with the success of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes among fans and critics it’s no wonder why a second film is already in the works. Original series creator Kohei Horikoshi is just as excited for the new movie as fans are, and shared a hilarious “Hollywood” inspired sketch of the series to Twitter to celebrate.

Giving many of the series favorites brand new looks, Horikoshi slips in so many Easter Eggs that he ends up sketching out one of the most compelling crossovers ever. You can check out the hilarious sketch below.

Horikoshi’s sketch goes full Hollywood as Class 1-A prepares to film some sort of movie. Bakugo’s directing, and he’s clearly agitated by how off the rails it’s become, and Tsuyu is providing the much needed rain for an important scene. The scene in question? It’s when My Neighbor Totoro‘s Satsuki and Mei wait in the rain, but things are much different here.

Todoroki, Fatgum, and Jiro are hilariously all Totoro, Iida seems to be dressed as a Jizo statue, Uraraka and Mineta take the place of the film’s little girls. But Midoriya is dressed as Hellraiser‘s Pinhead and absurdly offering the young “Satsuki” that franchise’s horror filled box, the Lament Configuration. The most hilarious addition? Shigaraki’s taking the place of a Predator, but can only be seen thanks to Tsuyu’s rain work. It’s just a fun sketch, and now fans are clamoring to see Horikoshi turn the rest of his characters into famous movie icons.

There’s currently not much information about the new film, but Horikoshi will supervise and design the new characters. The film is currently scheduled for a Winter release, and ComicBook.com will provide you with more information as it arrives. For those who missed out on My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the film is now available for digital purchase and will officially release on Blu-ray and DVD March 26.

The series will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

