My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops Destructive New Episode Title

My Hero Academia had a lot to prove this fall with season six, and so far, the show is flexing on audiences the world over. With three episodes down, the show has impressed fans week after week with its action-packed plot. Of course, things are only going to get crazier from here on out, and a new episode tile has dropped to warn fans ahead of episode five.

The whole thing came to light today when the latest TV Guide schedule in Japan outed the title of episode five. It turns out the November release will be called "The Thrill of Destruction," and that name should be familiar to fans. After all, it is the name of volume 28, and the trade contains some absolutely wild revelations.

So please be warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia season six! Proceed with caution!

What's On the Horizon

If you are familiar with the manga, you will know volume 28 marks a turning point for the heroes and their raid on the Paranormal Liberation Army. Mirko is left on death's door despite a save from Endeavor, and the hospital crew is deadset on keeping Shigaraki undisturbed. Of course, that plan fails as All For One's protege awakens, and his Quirk is stronger than ever.

Volume 28 goes on to showcase Shigaraki's new power, and his destructive abilities are beyond compare. He is powerful enough to decay an entire city with one touch, and of course, that leads to casualties. In fact, some major heroes are caught up in the mess, and Shigaraki's comeback signals the start of a losing battle. Now, we know that sharp turn will begin this November, and there is no way our heroes will be ready for the shift.

