My Hero Academia Sees Shigaraki at a Crossroads in Latest Episode

My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War rages on in season six's action-packed episodes, and while the main battles this installment focused on the fallout from a major villain's passing as well as the professional heroes' fight against Garaki's High-End Nomu. In the episode's final moments, not only is time dedicated to Shigaraki, who has spent the season sleeping while inheriting some massive power, but it would seem that the heroes' upper hand is about to be a thing of the past.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's Sixth Season, Episode 4, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

As Dr. Garaki explains, Shigaraki isn't simply receiving the power of All For One, but is receiving the original Quirk, with the decaying villain's mentor taking a cloned version of the power that grants its user countless abilities, along with the power to swipe the Quirks of others. Throughout Season Five's "My Villain Academia Arc", we witnessed Shigaraki growing more powerful thanks to his battle with Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army, but even that strength pales in comparison to the power that is within All For One.

Throwing Hands

(Photo: Studio Bones)

With Shigaraki's transformation process being cut short thanks to Mirko's dedication to her job as a crime fighter, the head of the Paranormal Liberation Front finds himself at a crossroads. Seeing his mental landscape as a twisted city populated with the hands of his loved one, Shiggy encounters All For One, beckoning the young villain to inherit his strength. Despite his deceased family members trying their best to turn Shigaraki away from this path, the damage is done and they all turn to dust as the villain accepts All For One's offer.

The episode's final moments see Shigaraki awaken, with only seventy-five percent of the process to grant him All For One's power being complete, but that might just be enough to cause the heroes of UA Academy to fear for their lives in this battle for the future of Hero Society.

Do you think Shigaraki will turn the tides now that he has awoken and inherited the power of All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.