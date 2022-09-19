My Hero Academia Unleashes Shigaraki's Terrifying Final Form

My Hero Academia is kicking off a new phase in the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series has taken a turn for the terrifying by unleashing Tomura Shigaraki's new and "ideal" final form! The heroes have taken a considerable number of losses through the past few chapters so far as we have seen them struggling against Shigaraki's ever evolving power. They have been trying their best to keep the villain at bay until Izuku Midoriya can get to the scene, but all the while Shigaraki has been getting much stronger and more used to his new body.

The previous chapter ended with Shigaraki's mind fraying even more as he tried to reconcile the thoughts and feelings All For One has embedded into him with his own desires. This led to a version of the Shimura family seemingly growing out of his body, and while that had seemed like it was setting up for a strange kind of reunion, the newest chapter revealed this was actually leading to something far more unsettling. His family and emerging hands then fuse into what the series dubs as Shigaraki's "ideal" form for his power.

Chapter 366 of My Hero Academia picks up after Shigaraki's body begins to change, and it's explained that this entire time his body had been "groping" around for his most optimal form for All For One's power. The hands extending from his body was supposed to be his ideal body as it kept the heroes at bay while destroying everything in their path, but the Erasure quirk had stalled this form as Shigaraki's body could not heal all of the damage he had been taking. As a result, the hands then went inward.

The damage to his body together with his suffering and fracturing mind then formed his "ideal" body. A version of his dead family is now at his side while his hands and fingers literally close over him in order to protect his body as much as possible. It forms quite the horrifying, yet tragic look for the villain as it's clear that his mind is giving way to the immense pressure his power is putting on him. Thankfully, Izuku's arrived just in time to take on this powerful new form.

How do you feel about Shigaraki's "ideal" new form? Does this work as a final form for the villain? Do you think there's still one more transformation on the way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!