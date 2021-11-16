My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki’s True Goal for New Order

My Hero Academia is teasing Tomura Shigaraki and All For One’s true goal for New Order with the newest chapter of the series! As the second arc of the Final Act began, All For One had noted that the pro hero he was most interested in dealing with was America’s number one hero. He was worried about facing this hero before he and Shigaraki were completely ready because of her overpowered quirk, and explained that it was a quirk that would make the rest of the war against the heroes a “formality” as it was that kind of ability.

The newest chapter of the series picks up right after Shigaraki had made contact with Star and Stripe’s face in the previous chapter, and unfortunately the worst case scenario has come to pass as Shigaraki was able to claim New Order’s power. While there’s still a question as to whether or not it will settle within his body, what is even scarier is that if Shigaraki does get full control of this power he and All For One have some truly dangerous things in mind for its use on the heroes and the rest of the world.

Chapter 333 of the series opens with All For One (within Shigaraki’s body) noting how he was hoping to complete Shigaraki’s body and steal One For All’s power before challenging Star and Stripe’s New Order. The hero moving so quickly had forced him to act outside of his planning, and he was legitimately nervous about how the fight would turn out. He was able to steal New Order from Star and Stripe’s new body, but she had essentially placed a bomb within it with her last bit of strength.

But if Shigaraki gets full use of this ability, the chapter then teases that it would help clinch whatever plan he has for the future of the world. One that with New Order, he could literally craft in his own image and warp the world to his wishes. We have already seen what a hero could do with this power, so it definitely makes one wonder what All For One could do with this ability too.

