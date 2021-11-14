My Hero Academia Reveals Star and Stripe’s Ultimate Reversal

My Hero Academia took fans by surprise when it introduced Star and Stripe this fall, but the heroine has proven her worth. As the top American hero, all eyes were on Star and Stripe to see what she could do, and it goes without saying the heroine left even All For One stunned. And thanks to a new chapter, fans know the final reversal Star and Stripe played on the baddie during their big fight.

The update came from My Hero Academia chapter 333 this week, so be warned! There are some big spoilers below. After all, this chapter followed up with Star and Stripe after she allowed Shigaraki to touch her head and siphon her powers. The process was quick, but as the chapter shows, Star and Stripe managed to plant a trap before her quirk was stolen.

Star and Stripe’s quirk was given a final command before Shigaraki could access it, and the rule is devastating. The heroine made it so her quirk revolts against all other quirks. This led Shigaraki to implode on himself as New Order took out several of the villain’s quirks. Some of All For One’s best powers like Reflect were destroyed by New Order during this ordeal, leaving Shigaraki and his master to panic.

By handing this new rule to New Order, Star and Stripe was unable to save herself from being hit with Shigaraki’s decay. The heroine gave her life to cripple All For One in her final moments, and it worked like a charm. There is no telling how many quirks All For One lost during this ambush, but it might help even the battlefield for Japan’s pro heroes. And when the League is eventually culled, the world will have Star and Stripe to thank in part.

Of course, the heroine did not see her sacrifice in this way. Cathleen Bates gave her life to not just save the world but also her friends. And above all else, Star and Stripe admits her life in trade for Shigaraki’s defeat would be an easy choice. All she wants in the end is for All Might to be proud of her, and Cathleen spends her last moments in life thinking about the man who saved her life all those years ago.

What do you make of this last-minute My Hero Academia reversal? Are you stunned by Star and Stripe's sacrifice here?