My Hero Academia Reveals Intense New Vigilantes Volume Cover

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been in the midst of its most intense arc to date as The Crawler has been trying to rescue Pop Step from Queen Bee's possession, and both pro heroes and villains have been making this fight much tougher. This has all coalesced into Crawler's hardest fight in the series yet, and the newest chapters of the manga have only intensified things more for Crawler now that the older, far more aggressive and violent version of Endeavor has got in the middle of it all as well.

This has all been reflected in the cover art for the next volume release of the series which collects the first few chapters of the fight against "Bee Pop" and Endeavor's involvement in the matter. Volume 10 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is currently scheduled to release in Japan on September 4th (alongside the next release of the main series), and the series has showed off its newest cover to celebrate the upcoming release.

Series illustrator Beten Court shared a close look at the cover art for Volume 10 of the series and as the chapters it includes imply, it's quite the daring situation for The Crawler as he is caught in between Endeavor and Bee Pop all while trying to save Pop from both getting caught or potentially killed. You can check out the new art below:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has truly reached a climax now that Koichi and Kazuho's vigilante personas have been thrown into question. Koichi noted how he plans to retire, and with Queen Bee's attack, Pop Step has been officially branded as a villain. Kazuho has been dealing with her romantic feelings for Koichi as well, and this has all come to a head with this major battle involving all kinds of pro heroes and villains. It could end up even being the final arc!

Are you all up to date with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? What do you think of the current battle between The Crawler and Number Six? How do you think the series will end for Crawler and Pop Step? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

