My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Shoto’s Final Fight With Dabi

My Hero Academia is laying the groundwork for Shoto Todoroki’s final showdown with Dabi in the final moments of the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has literally and figuratively been heating up as the final war between the heroes and villains is kicking into high gear. After revealing his connections to the Todoroki family during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, Dabi is now squarely focused on taking down the entire family by any means necessary as he now stands against Shoto on their final battlefield with the latest chapters.

Dabi has now been set on a single minded path to destroying himself and taking everything he can down with him, and the previous chapters of the series saw him lamenting over the fact that he wouldn’t get to face off against his father for his final moments. Instead now standing against Shoto, he began to reveal more of the gaps in his origin story before the final moments of the newest chapter kicked off he and Shoto’s fight in full with a fiery display of their strongest attacks possible as they throw everything they have into it.

Chapter 350 of My Hero Academia sees Dabi explaining how he was saved from death and eventually became the villain he is today, and through this explanation Shoto realizes how Dabi has been planning to die in this final battle from the very beginning. Wanting to instead leave his mark on the world and really show his father that he truly existed, Dabi heats himself up more than ever before as his body begins to char away in a horrific state that has never been seen in the manga to date. But Shoto’s taking all of this head on.

Knowing full well that Dabi is ready to die and is kicking off the fight with his younger brother with his strongest attack, Flashfire Fist, Shoto is responding with one of his very own. Because while Dabi is determined to destroy, Shoto has been determined to settle this family matter with his own two hands. Now it just remains to be seen how the rest of the fight between the two brothers will be shaking out as the series continues with new chapters. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!