My Hero Academia Is Already Planting Death Flags for Dabi

My Hero Academia fans know what to expect when one of their favorite characters dies. From heroes to villains, the superhero series has killed off quite a few fighters in its time. That number promises to increase as the manga works through its final act. And at last, it seems My Hero Academia is planting death flags for its fieriest villain.

The whole ordeal with Dabi has been building up for years at this point. When creator Kohei Horikoshi introduced the villain to fans, readers could tell something was up with him. That gut feeling was proven true when Dabi outed his true identity a while back, and now, the boy once known as Touya Todoroki admits he is willing to die in his pursuit of revenge.

It is Shoto who notices his brother’s suicide mission when he confronts Dabi head-on in chapter 350. “He’s been prepared to die from the start,” the younger Todoroki admits. Even one of Endeavor’s sidekicks is able to figure that much out, and Dabi proves the two right by turning up his flames to a point where he burns himself.

The skin on Dabi’s hands, arms, and face are starting to flake off from the power of his last stand. The man admits there is nothing he wants more than to leave a mark on the world, and to do that, he must scar Endeavor as the hero scarred him as a child. Even All For One could tell upon meeting Dabi that revenge keeps the villain alive, and this final stand promises to either fulfill or ax those dreams. And once his revenge is sorted, well – My Hero Academia fans have a hard time believing Dabi’s body will hold out much longer.

