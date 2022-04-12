My Hero Academia Is Heating Up Fans with Dabi’s Final Act

My Hero Academia has fans feeling the heat right now – as it should, since the current focus of the Final War Arc is currently all on Dabi. The League of Villains’ psycho flamebug has reached the climactic battle of his story: facing his little brother Shoto on the battlefield. My Hero Academia‘s latest manga chapter makes it clear that Dabi’s one true goal all along has been to burn as many others as he can before he dies himself – and series creator Kohei Horikoshi is giving the fan-favorite villain a true “blaze of glory” to go out on!
Scroll below for a sample of just how hyped My Hero Academia fans are to see Dabi finally, fully, unleashed in full fiery might!
Every Line Counts
#MHA350 GOD DABI CALLING 3NJI 'THAT THING' THAT GOES SO FUCKING HARD WHEN YOU REMEMBER THAT 3NJI USED TO USE HONORIFICS IN JAPANESE TO TALK ABOUT SHOUTO LIKE YOU USE TO TALK ABOUT AN ANIMAL 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f5NsrjjoUH— 💕 ess! 💕hawks' ankles era (@seabhactine) April 10, 2022
The deeper meanings behind Dabi’s words are forcing My Hero Academia fans to do some serious re-reading.
Next-Level Writing
THE WAY HORIKOSHI’S WRITING STRAIGHT UP GOES TO THE STRATOSPHERE WHEN IT COMES TO THE TODOROKI FAMILY TRAGEDY #MHA350 #MHAspoilers #bnha350 pic.twitter.com/32dN0t7tjg— Maifa🧨 moral wars over lines on paper arc (@maifakeuser) April 10, 2022
Kohei Horikoshi has really pumped meaning into virtually every line of dialogue the Todoroki family speaks to one another. It’s Shakespearean.
Pray For Your Own Grave
Seeing Toya pay respects at his own grave is one of the most raw character moments I've experienced in a min.— Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz ~ New Acc (@ShadzMangaOnly) April 10, 2022
Been a Dabi Stan from jump & ik that also plays a part in how much this Ch hit. I feel so rewarded. 🔥 #MHA350 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia350 pic.twitter.com/S5lDNYH7do
The full-circle moment of “Dabi” sneaking in to pray at “Toya Todoroki’s” grave has hit a lot of fans right in the feels.
Confessions of a Teenage Pretty Boy
#MHASpoilers #MHA350— Ever 💭 (@DabisPoleDance) April 7, 2022
TEEN DABI SO PRETTY NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/BPX7MqOq0Y
Fans are loving the design of “Teen Dabi” right now. It may have just created a whole new wave of Stans.
My Last Straw
// bnha 350— roe (@cherytr3) April 7, 2022
finding out dabi still cared for his family and wanted to go back to apologise is my last straw pic.twitter.com/gE7V6h0YOy
Fans always worried that the story of Toya/Dabi would end in emotional heartbreak – and now we’re here.
Meme Before Reality
I was ahead of my time when I made this dabi meme pic.twitter.com/6F87hXr0ni— Scar (@katsmuki) April 10, 2022
This Dabi meme was created when fans made the Toya connection. Now it’s a literal scene in the series. Did Horikoshi make the reference on purpose?
And Now We’re Sad
And now I'm sad. #Dabi #todoroki #bnha #MHA350 pic.twitter.com/gw7qWDf6Gs— AlexandraLumetta | 🔞 | ✨ | (@AlexandraLume) April 10, 2022
And we thought Shigaraki’s origin story was going to be the most traumatic one…
Getting Real ‘Attack on Titan’ Over Here…
dabi fr be lookin like this now #MHASpoilers #MHA350 pic.twitter.com/gjW27TVX6b— jess ツ (@lunaachicc) April 7, 2022
Seriously, when My Hero Academia goes dark, it goes dark…
Gonna Be Worse in Anime…
"At that moment, Touya died and Dabi was born"— Cuine (@Cuineart) April 8, 2022
Animation inspired by the last chapter#MHA #BNHA #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/4ixwHyYzMB
If Attack on Titan’s anime has taught us anything, it’s that these hits always hit harder in animation. Always.
Pics Say It All
Reborn 🪦#bnha #mha #dabi pic.twitter.com/yQ4SO7QczK— juniperarts🌷 (on hiatus) (@juniperjadelove) April 10, 2022
My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 350 has inspired some of the most beautiful fan art we’ve seen. Read it free online now.
Dabi Gonna Be Alright
if they were able to heal touya when he was literally burnt to a crisp n somehow he grew hair again and has functional organs and only a few scars i wouldnt worry abt dabi dying rn pic.twitter.com/IHOifLNSvy— rain (@touyarip) April 9, 2022
There are a LOT of fan theories that Dabi could be the one villain to end up walking away from this all – even when everyone thinks he’s dead (again).
No Happy Ending Here
#mha #bnha #MyHeroAcademia #shototodoroki #TouyaTodoroki #dabi #shototodorokifanart #dabifanart #myart #fanart pic.twitter.com/RrywZdfG2v— ❤️sugarbirdie❤️ (@sugarkittycat04) April 12, 2022
The biggest twist, at this point, would be if Dabi and the Todoroki family actually managed some kind of reconcilliation.