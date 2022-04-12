My Hero Academia Reveals What Dabi Needed Most From Endeavor

My Hero Academia is in the midst of its final battle, with the battle between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki set to begin as the member of the League of Villains has a serious ax to grind with the son of Endeavor. Before the two clash, the shonen’s manga is taking the opportunity to tell the tale of Dabi’s early life, establishing what the flaming hot villain had wanted from Endeavor and what set him on his path to becoming one of the most terrifying villains created by Kohei Horikoshi.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 350, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Dabi, who went by his original name of Touya in these early days, was the son of Endeavor who underwent a brutal training regiment that was the definition of abuse, as the rival of All Might was looking to forge his son into the next great hero. With Endeavor coming to the realization that Touya’s Quirk wasn’t going to cut it, while Shoto’s ability to master both fire and ice was a wild boon, the villainous Dabi was born as he nearly killed himself attempting to go hotter than he ever had before.

Burning away his lower jaw and the vast majority of his body, All For One came across Touya’s body and nursed him back to health for three years, with Dabi waking up and unable to be seduced by the major villain to Hero Society. As Dr. Garaki explains in the present, Dabi was originally brought on board with the villains as a potential replacement for Shigaraki as the heir to All For One, but Dabi simply wanted one thing that All For One and Garaki couldn’t give him: to be seen by his father Endeavor.

While Midoriya has seen that there are villains that might be redeemed, Dabi might be the very definition of an antagonist who is beyond redemption, burning off the remnants of his skin and seeking to burn down the world as a slight against his father. With the final arc prepping for a major battle between the Todoroki brothers, it will be interesting to see what role Endeavor plays in this battle.

