My Hero Academia Highlights Dabi’s Self-Destructive Plan

My Hero Academia is setting Dabi on a path to self-destruction, and the newest chapter of the series has cemented the fact that it’s been what he’s wanted all along. When Dabi was first introduced to Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, fans started to make many theories about his true identity and his connections to the Todoroki family. It wasn’t until Dabi revealed who he really was during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War that all of these theories were confirmed. Because it was so late in the game, there’s still a lot of gaps to fill in about his full origin story.

The newest chapters of the series have taken this a step further as now that Dabi is getting ready for his final battle with Shoto Todoroki, he also trolled his younger brother with the fact that he’ll finally answer all of the questions and reveal his full origin story. With the look back at this missing piece of his past with the newest chapter of the series, it’s also cementing the fact that Dabi really only wants to completely destroy himself through his attacks on the Todoroki Family. It’s a way to truly leave a mark on the world with such a burning desire for revenge that it’s gone far beyond his own physical form.

Chapter 350 of My Hero Academia explains that All For One and Dr. Ujiko had actually scooped up Toya Todoroki after he burned so hot that his body was consumed by flames. Restoring his body as best they could, they were hoping to use his as a potential backup vessel should anything have happened to Tomura Shigaraki. He refused to give in to All For One’s promises, and wasn’t supposed to live for more than a month after he recovered. When they finally reunited years later, Dabi explained to Dr. Ujiko that what he really wanted was a “perfect place for [his] funeral.”

It was here that Ujiko realized that Dabi was keeping himself alive through wrath over his grudge. He had initially wanted to go back to his father and be seen, but ended up finding out that Endeavor was only continuing the same mistakes with Shoto. Seeing that his father had completely moved on, his need for love turned into a complete rage against everything that Endeavor stood for. He wanted to be the one to destroy Endeavor so throughly not physically, but mentally. He wanted to destroy Endeavor from the inside out, his image among the people, and more.

By destroying himself he'll do just that. He'll be a mark of pure tragedy on the Todoroki family, and with it wants to be noticed to such a degree that it won't be Endeavor that can't ignore him but the world.