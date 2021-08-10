My Hero Academia Drops Special Chapter Bonus Page

✖

My Hero Academia is about to venture into some dark territory with its fifth season, preparing to shine the spotlight on the world of villains with the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, but the Shonen franchise still has the ability to add some levity into the proceedings. With the latest special chapter of the manga exploring Endeavor testing out Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to see if they would be prepared to join the World Heroes Association, the new page allows a few members of Class 1-A to celebrate with some fireworks before the series gets dark.

In the fifth season of the anime, the last big celebration that the students of UA Academy were able to hold was for the holidays, with each of the young heroes slapping on a Santa outfit and having the opportunity to take a load off following the maximum effort that was put into the Joint Training Exercise Arc. As the Endeavor Agency Arc sees Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki learning to better master their Quirks under the number one hero, the pieces are being put into place for season six, which will be the biggest season of the series to date with the arrival of the "War Arc,"

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the special additional page that was printed for My Hero Academia's manga, seeing the likes of Bakugo, Chargebolt, Red Riot, Acid Girl, and Uravity having the opportunity to light some fireworks and rest by a campfire:

Without venturing too deeply into spoiler territory, the world is a very different place in the latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga, with Deku having to fight against his fellow classmates as he attempts to fix the world and evade a number of threats that are looking to tear down hero society. UA Academy is currently acting as a major piece of the puzzle when it comes to holding together society, and Midoriya has learned that the assistance of his friends will be essential in taking down the villains of the world.

What do you think of this adorable new manga page? Do you think we'll get another breath of fresh air for the young heroes?