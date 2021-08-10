My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's True Thoughts About Deku

✖

My Hero Academia's story started on the cornerstone of a friendship-turned-rivalry between protagonist Izuku Midoriya and his childhood friend Katsuki Bakugo. Bakugo was blessed with an impressive quirk superpower that has (literally and figuratively) propelled him toward a great Pro Hero career; conversly, Midoriya was born quirkless, without a single ounce of power to match his heroic heart. However, over the course of My Hero Academia's story, Midoriya has inherited the greatest power out there in One For All - a power he has finally mastered. Now that "Deku" is the most powerful hero out there, Bakugo has had to open up and reveal his true feelings about Izuku.

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 322 SPOILERS Follow!

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Class 1-A has had to forcibly hunt down and confront Izuku, after Midoriya left U.A. High School and threw himself into his war against All For One. Deku is beyond hearing what his classmates have to say - so Class 1-A makes their point felt by showing Deku that they can match him in speed, power, and passion, and be every bit the allies they need him to be.

(Photo: Toho Animation)

Well in My Hero Academia Chapter 322, Class 1-A's "audition" for Deku's team succeeds in getting Izuku to calm down, if only for a little. But when Midoriya is still resistant to taking his friends on his final battle quest, Bakugo drives the point home by finally revealing some deep, true thoughts about Deku:

"Hey. Remember what I said when Shigaraki made Swiss cheese outta me? It was 'Stop trying to win this on your own. But I had more to say. I needed to tell you that I got stabbed cuz my body moved on its own. You know I always looked down on you cuz you were quirkless. You were s'posed to be beneath me, but I kept feeling like you were above me. I hated it. I couldn't bear to look at you. I couldn't accept the way you were. So I kept you at arm's length and was mean to you. I tried to act all superior by rejecting you but I kept losing that fight. Since we got into U.A. nothing's worked out how I thought it would. Instead, this past year forced me to understand your strength and my weakness.

Now, I don't expect this to change a thing between us, but I gotta speak my truth. Izuku, I'm sorry for everything. There's nothing wrong with the path you've been walking down since inheriting One For All and following All Might's lead."

This moment is truly the culmination of Bakugo's redemption arc in My Hero Academia. The power of the moment is true testiment to what Kohei Horikoshi has seeded and nurtured in his manga superhero saga. After so much conflict (intertwined with deep friendship), Izuku and Bakugo are now bonded as brothers in the fight - and it's an exciting thing to behold.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters FREE ONLINE weekly. Season 5 of the anime is now streaming on Funimation and Hulu.