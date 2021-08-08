My Hero Academia Star Reveals Izuku's Big Movie Shift

✖

My Hero Academia is on a short hiatus this week, but that doesn't mean the anime is missing in action. If you have been keeping up with Izuku, you will know the hero just hit the big screen in Japan for the third time. The latest My Hero Academia movie is live, and in a recent chat, the hero's voice actor opened up about its new take on Deku.

The conversation went down with the magazine Highlight ahead of My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission going live. It was there the voice actors for Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki opened up about this third feature film. And when asked about Izuku, star Daiki Yamashita said this film wanted to give the boy more confidence in his status as a hero.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

According to Twitter translator shibuyasmash, Yamashita told the magazine this film shows how closer Izuku has become to the "image of a hero he had in mind in season one" of My Hero Academia. Continuing, the actor said the first two films featured scenes where Izuku was at a total loss. But in this new movie, Izuku has grown enough to "stay strong the whole time."

This kind of growth is obviously expected given Izuku's time at UA High School, so it is nice to see it reflect in World Heroes' Mission. Deku may have insecurities just like any other person, but he has fewer doubts about his place as a hero. The boy has taken All Might's call for Izuku to become the world's next big hero, so Izuku knowns cowering isn't an option anymore. And based on how World Heroes' Mission ends, well - the boy couldn't be a better successor to the Symbol of Peace.

At this point, there is no word on when World Heroes' Mission will make its stateside debut. The movie is now live in Japan, and My Hero Academia is continuing with season five this fall with the My Villain Academia arc.

What do you think of this movie's take on Izuku? Are you eager to check out this new My Hero Academia movie?