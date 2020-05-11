My Hero Academia Bombshell Links Shigaraki and Izuku Like Never Before

✖

My Hero Academia has been slowly building to the final confrontation between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki as the both of them have been tasked with carrying on the legacy of their predecessors. This series often focuses on the impact that history has on the present, and the cemented legacies of both All Might and All For One have had their effects on these two youths. As they continue to grow parallel to one another in strength for their final battle, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been planting seeds to connect the two of them that finally began to bloom with the latest chapter.

Chapter 270 of the series sees Shigaraki confronting his past in order to move beyond it and inherit All For One completely, there's a distinct panel that really brings them together. These parallels take a huge step forward in the latest chapter when a striking look for Shigaraki's younger self basically looks like the inverse of Deku's young self. Here's an example as noticed by @kiri_bakugo on Twitter:

This wasn't all as there have been several other parallels between the two sprinkled throughout the manga and anime as compiled by supernova0114 on Reddit here:

The mysteries of One For All and All For One have been slowly revealing themselves over the course of the latest chapters of the series, and now that Shigaraki and Izuku are connected through that power directly there's an even more explicit connection between the two than ever before. It was once teased by All For One that his and All Might's proteges are destined to fight one another, and that roadmap is started to become more clear. It's a fight that has been literally tying them together for their entire lives. But what do you think?

Did you catch all of these smaller moments tying Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki together? What do you think Kohei Horikoshi is building toward with these connections? What shape do you think their final confrontation in My Hero Academia will take? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

