My Hero Academia Stuns Fans with New Shigaraki Bombshells

When it comes to My Hero Academia, the fandom is taking cover as the fallout from chapter 270 rains upon them today. Shonen Jump published the brand-new chapter not long ago, and the release follows Tomura Shigaraki through some truly stunning bombshells. Not only do fans learn more about his past, but the villain's future comes to light in what many are calling the best chapter of My Hero Academia yet.

So if you did not get the hint, there are some massive spoilers below! If you have not read chapter 270 of My Hero Academia, please proceed with extreme caution. We are going to lay out all of those bomshells about Shigaraki below because fans are wigging out over the intense teases.

For those of you who have read the update, you will understand why fans are panicking. The chapter begins on a tense note as Present Mic rushes Dr. Garaki out of the hospital, but that leaves Shigaraki behind. Within the boy's mind, he is wrestling with is ghosts as the memories of his family try to keep him from All For One. The older man reassures Shigaraki that he is on the right path, and the dreamlike sequence ends with the villain waking up.

This alone is devastating as Shigaraki has been imbued with new powers which are said to make him stronger than All For One ever was. Not only that, but this chapter revealed that the boy inherited the original All For One quirk which makes him similar to Izuku in so, so many ways. Between this legacy quirk and his new powers from Dr. Garaki, Shigaraki has become a threat more monumental than any All Might faced in his prime... and fans below are stunned by this turnaround. Izuku has more to worry about than ever before, and readers aren't sure the boy can handle Shigaraki or his goons after their impressive power boosts.

What did you make of this insane My Hero Academia chapter? What's next for the Pro Heroes and Shigaraki?