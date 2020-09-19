My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's True Feelings About Deku

✖

My Hero Academia fans have seen Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo's rivalry shift and evolve over the course of the series thus far, and the newest chapter brings them closer than ever as it revealed how Bakugo truly feels about Deku these days. Although Bakugo truly hated Deku throughout the majority of their childhoods together, we began to see a shift following their fight after the Provisional Hero License Exam. Now Bakugo is key in Deku's growth with One For All, and even shares that secret with All Might and Deku as he helps his former rival to grow stronger.

But now that Deku's life is truly in danger as he fights against the Plus Ultra Tomura Shigaraki in the newest chapter of the series, Bakugo has begun to reflect on their current relationship and reveals to All Might that he's actually worried about Deku putting so much on his shoulders after finding out what happened to the other One For All bearers.

Chapter 284 sees Bakugo having a flashback to when he and Deku were training to better prep his body for the Float quirk (explaining how he was able to tap into it in the previous chapter), and he opens up about his feelings to All Might. Bakugo reveals that he's worried for Deku because he often doesn't take himself into account when fighting for others. Deku often hurts himself to help.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Now that Deku is capable of so much more with One For All, it's making Bakugo uneasy and he notes that it makes him want to keep Deku at arm's length. He confesses that because he used to ignore his own weakness, it turned into a frustration he pointed at Deku. Now he's trying his best to atone for that past with this training. But he's still worried more about the mysterious of One For All than Deku has.

Noting that there are still some major mysteries about the previous users that even All Might doesn't know, Bakugo is worried about how their secret will eventually get out as Deku continues to evolve and grow in power. So now it seems like Bakugo has gone from rival to protector, and it definitely will paint all of his future interactions with him in a new light.

What do you think? How do you feel about the changes in Bakugo and Deku's rivalry over the years? Are Bakugo's worries unfounded? Is this leading up to some major heartbreak in the future of some kind? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!