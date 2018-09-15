‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Were Stunned By Midoriya and Bakugo’s Big Fight

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode featured Midoriya and Bakugo fighting for the second time in the series as their rivalry enters a new stage. With the third season coming to a close soon, fans loved seeing how well executed this fight was.

The third season has featured three big fights, but this latest between Midoriya and Bakugo stands above many of them for the development both of their characters go through in this fight.

Midoriya and Bakugo had a ton of feelings to get through as they vented their frustrations to each other through their fists. Not only does this mark a major turning point in the series for the two going forward, as the result of the fight brought on a mutual, begrudging respect between the two, but the fight was also impressively animated.

Fans are incredibly invested in these two characters, and the fight in the latest episode felt like a proper explosion of feelings before the third season comes to an end. It feels appropriately conclusive, as Midoriya and Bakugo will soon have much more to worry about other than just each other.

Midoriya and Bakugo were at a different level of power than they were the first time around, and this results in an incredible bout between the two. But when the dust settled, fans can do nothing but just cheer on how good the fight was.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Midoriya and Bakugo’s big rematch, and let us know what your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks, Yutaka Nakamura

Yutapon’s scene in today’s my hero academia (#61). Lovely use of smears while Deku was spinning and it is perfect how Bakugo is seen accelarating with the explosions but still Deku’s use of his quirk makes him gain velocity faster. pic.twitter.com/lSAKnyNNJn — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) September 15, 2018

AMAZING

The new episode of My Hero Academia was AMAZING, I don’t have words to describe it, JUST PERFECT! The animation was divine and can we talk about the FEELS?! OMG THE FEELS! Nobuhiko Okamoto did a sublime job! I cried. My heart hurt because I could perfeclty feel Bakugou’s pain ? pic.twitter.com/vncBxH5sKd — Sweet Magical Girl (@Meri_Fre) September 15, 2018

Watching the Episode on Repeat

Episode 61 of My Hero Academia….HOT DAMN! We got the fight! Deku vs Kacchan Part 2. Bones did a fantastic job. Great action scenes and an emotional punch. I’ll be watching this episode on repeat for the rest of the day. ??? pic.twitter.com/g4PQZN3P8G — Sean Ras (@Ras_AlGhul1) September 15, 2018

10/10 Studio Bones

This was the best fight in my hero academia 10/10 studio bones i was screaming in hype and made me tear up all in one fight.

THIS IS WHY IS WHY I LOVE MY HERO ACADEMIA pic.twitter.com/EQN3eWB7ek — Zypher (@ProZypher) September 15, 2018

Totally Delivered

Wow the Bakugo vs Midoriya fight totally delivered!#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/bXIRwY8Lqi — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) September 15, 2018

Such a Powerful Bakugo

Bakugo with that kind of face expression is way more powerful than his pissed off usual face pic.twitter.com/mMuPbBLSy1 — charmy (@wolfzoldyck) September 15, 2018

‘Why Was I the One?”

bakugo: why was i the one that ended all might?



me: pic.twitter.com/eJfwIrohFa — ????? ? (@despacitosmash) September 15, 2018

Step in Sooner, All Might!!