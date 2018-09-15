Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Were Stunned By Midoriya and Bakugo’s Big Fight

My Hero Academia’s latest episode featured Midoriya and Bakugo fighting for the second time in the […]

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode featured Midoriya and Bakugo fighting for the second time in the series as their rivalry enters a new stage. With the third season coming to a close soon, fans loved seeing how well executed this fight was.

The third season has featured three big fights, but this latest between Midoriya and Bakugo stands above many of them for the development both of their characters go through in this fight.

Midoriya and Bakugo had a ton of feelings to get through as they vented their frustrations to each other through their fists. Not only does this mark a major turning point in the series for the two going forward, as the result of the fight brought on a mutual, begrudging respect between the two, but the fight was also impressively animated.

Fans are incredibly invested in these two characters, and the fight in the latest episode felt like a proper explosion of feelings before the third season comes to an end. It feels appropriately conclusive, as Midoriya and Bakugo will soon have much more to worry about other than just each other.

Midoriya and Bakugo were at a different level of power than they were the first time around, and this results in an incredible bout between the two. But when the dust settled, fans can do nothing but just cheer on how good the fight was.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Midoriya and Bakugo’s big rematch, and let us know what your thoughts in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

