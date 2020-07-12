Did My Hero Academia Really Just Kill that Main Character?

✖

My Hero Academia is no stranger to killing off its major characters, but the huge My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off just might have pushed this even further by killing a main character in the newest chapter of the series. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been in the midst of its final arc as Kazuho Haneyama was tricked and kidnapped by the villain Number 6 and re-emerged as a much more deadly and villainous version of her Pop Step persona. Now that she's been possessed by Queen Bee, she is getting ready for a final battle against Koichi Haimawari.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes officially began this final battle in the newest chapter of the series, and unfortunately it seems like it has already resulted in the loss of a major life. As Chapter 81 of the manga comes to an end, the final moments of the chapter see Kazuho shot straight through the chest -- potentially killing her.

Chapter 81 of the series continues from the last intense cliffhanger that saw Koichi trying to approach Pop Step as she began her newest performance and commanded several of her exploding bees to destroy much of the neighborhood. As Koichi makes it closer to her, Kauzho begins to think about what could have been as her now twisted thoughts continue to torture her about the fact that she's "thrown away" her life and is now a "villain."

But as the apex of the performance draws near, "Bee Pop" draws more of the exploding bees toward herself. It looks like she's about to blow herself up along with a good chunk of the city, and Koichi tries his best to reach her. When he surprisingly makes his way to her, Kazuho's real mind begins to break through and she starts to reach out for Koichi's hand. But as she does so, Number 6 shoots her through the chest.

The final moments see her start falling towards the ground, and it's unclear as to whether or not she survived. This probably won't be the death of Kazuho, and might be factoring into Number 6's plans further, but then again it would bring this final arc to a bitter end considering Koichi and Kazuho never got to fully express what they mean to one another.

What do you think? Is Kauzho officially dead? How do you think My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will bring this fight to an end? Is a happy ending for the two even possible after all of this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

