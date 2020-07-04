My Hero Academia Stage Play to Livestream Performances Following Positive COVID-19 Test

✖

More anime than we can count has been translated into live stage plays in the country of Japan, with the likes of My Hero Academia being no exception, and with the coronavirus pandemic unfortunately putting a monkey wrench into a number of live events, said stage play will be live streaming their performance as a response! With stage actors portraying the heroes and villains of the universe that brought anime fans the world of UA Academy, these new performances will give fans the opportunity to watch the ingenious stage play that gives fans a brand new take on Midoriya and company.

The stage play revealed an official statement, following the discovery that one of their actors had contracted COVID-19, to audience members and fans:

"After a lot of discussion among the organizers, we have decided to change the form of the show from the one with the audience to a live-streaming with no audience. Your ticket will be refunded. Details of the ticket refunds and no-audience live-streaming will be announced on the play's official website and Twitter as soon as we confirm the situation. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and we ask for your understanding."

The Stage Play's Official Twitter Account shared the news for fans of My Hero Academia, letting ticket holders, and non-ticket holders alike, that the performances would be streamed via the internet for future shows:

「僕のヒーローアカデミア」The “Ultra” Stage 本物の英雄（ヒーロー） PLUS ULTRA ver.

公演に関する重要なお知らせ pic.twitter.com/CxDedezycV — 「僕のヒーローアカデミア」The “Ultra” Stage (@heroaca_stage) July 3, 2020

My Hero Academia isn't the only anime franchise to create a stage play using its roster of characters and unique environments with the likes of Beastars, Sailor Moon, Rurouni Kenshin, Nauusica of the Valley of the Wind, Naruto, Haikyu!!, and many others making their way to these unique venues. Hopefully, more stage plays in the future will also live stream their performances so that fans all over the world, outside of Japan, will have the opportunity to witness just how these live events take place and how different the anime characters are when translated into the real world.

