My Hero Academia Reveals Where America’s Top Hero Really Draws the Line

My Hero Academia revealed just where America’s number one hero really draws the line in fighting villainy! While fans of the franchise have seen brief glimpses of how other countries handle their respective heroes in the past, the newest chapters of the series have finally given us a much more concrete look at the other countries and their heroes. As All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s threat far exceeds just Japan, the number one hero from the United States sprung into action before she was given official clearance by her country to do so.

America’s own top hero, Star and Stripe, has seemed pretty intense thus far compared to the other heroes we have seen thanks to not only the immense and almost godly power granted by her quirk, but how hard she’s willing to fight in order to deliver America’s brand of justice. She revealed a desire to kill Shigaraki if the situation called for it, and revealed that she and her team were willing to give their lives for the cause. But when push came to shove with the newest chapter of the series, Star showed that even she has limits.

Chapter 332 of the series picks right back up with Star and Stripe’s fight against Shigaraki, and it’s clear that even her most impressive efforts are nowhere near enough to completely defeat the villain. Even with the help of America’s biggest weapon (a fleet of missiles known as the “Tiamat”), nothing the hero was able to do was enough to defeat Shigaraki. If anything, it only served to make Shigaraki even more dangerous as he was able to figure out the limits of what New Order could do.

With that in mind, Shigaraki ends up escaping from Star’s strongest attack yet and it leaves her open long enough for one final attack. But she’s tested when one of her pilots says to destroy his plan with Shigaraki on it to hurt the villain in the resulting explosion. Although she’s vowed to die alongside her brothers in the field, it’s another thing altogether to directly sacrifice one of them just for herself. It’s something she can’t do, and ultimately is what buys Shigaraki enough time to touch her face.

