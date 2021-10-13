My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Readies for Star and Stripe’s First Fight

My Hero Academia is getting ready for the first fight with America’s top pro hero, Star and Stripe! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has revealed a nearly ruined Japan as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki have not only continued the damage following the Paranormal Liberation Front War thanks to the escaped Tartarus prisoners, but the newest string of chapters in the series have revealed that the villain’s plan is actually starting to go worldwide. Because it’s going worldwide, we’re now starting to get a look at many of the other pro heroes in other countries.

While the franchise has played with the idea of heroes from other countries in past releases like the Two Heroes and World Heroes’ Mission movies, the manga is finally bringing them into the fold in full with the first major addition being America’s own number one hero, Star and Stripe. After teasing that she would be getting into the action soon and making her way to Japan to help in the efforts against All For One, the newest chapter of the series has already brought the fight right to her with its cliffhanger.

Chapter 329 of the series picks up from the tease that saw Star and Stripe begin making her way to Japan despite the United States’ government and the United Nations deciding against helping Japan at the moment. It’s revealed that All For One had actually been planning for just that as apparently her quirk in particular is one that is either strong enough to cement all of the other quirks in his possession, or something that will turn the tide of the war entirely. But he also realizes that she’s not going down without a fight.

As the newest chapter reveals, however, we’ll be seeing that fight very soon as Shigaraki has flown right to where she is. She’s in the air on her way to Japan, and he’s gone to confront her before she can even land. Assuming that he’s All For One, Star and Stripe prepares for the big fight to come. It’s here that if the hero doesn’t completely watch herself, she could easily fall into the same trap many others have found themselves in already.

If that’s the case, we could see America’s top hero go down before we ever really get a chance to see her fight. But what do you think? Curious to see how this first fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki is going to go? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!