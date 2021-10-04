My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Introduces America’s Number One Hero

My Hero Academia is about ready to take on Shigaraki once more, and there is no telling what kind of power the baddie has. After undergoing a procedure to enhance himself, the remaining pro heroes of Japan are left to bolster its forces against evil. Now, it seems like a ton of foreign pros are set to bring aid to Japan, and one of them happens to be the top hero of the United States.

The hero – or rather, the heroine – was shown to fans at the end of My Hero Academia chapter 328. The moment came after readers saw the United Nation squabble about All For One in Japan. Despite some pointed barbs, the leaders agreed to send aid as Japan’s issue with All For One would just be the first place terrorized by villains. But as it turns out, the top hero in America had already left for Japan against orders to help All Might.

The heroine in question is known appropriately as Star and Stripe. The woman is seen standing atop a stealth fighter jet, and the woman could give Captain America a run for his money. After all, Star and Stripe is dressed in a patriotic outfit, and her wild blonde hair certainly fits the Marvel hero. But when it comes to styling her mane, well – that look is all based on All Might.

Very little is known about Star and Stripe right now, but My Hero Academia fans expect to learn more. She seems to be fiercely loyal to friends as she considers All Might to be a mentor. The hero is also proactive as she refuses to wait for any stuffy politician to give her permission to help. This kind of gun-ho attitude will surely help liven spirits in Japan, and fans are eager to see what Star and Stripe can do in battle.

This isn’t the first U.S. pro hero to debut in My Hero Academia, but she is the most powerful. If you read the manga’s side story, Captain Celebrity was introduced in My Hero Academia: Vigilante. The superficial hero took on a wild rehabilitation while in Japan, and one of his big battles went against an All For One croonie. Now, Star and Stripe is joining the roster, and she is already being embraced by fans the world around.

