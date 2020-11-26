My Hero Academia Ties Dabi to Star Wars in New Crossover Piece

✖

My Hero Academia knows a thing or two about villains. During its tenure, the show has created as many baddies as it has heroes, and some of its worst offenders have grown a legion of fans. As you can imagine, guys like Dabi have come especially popular with fans, so one artist decided to have the fiery villain step into the shoes of another popular villain from a galaxy far, far away.

Over on Instagram, the artist sofiaasamara decided it was time to imagine how Dabi would fair in the Star Wars Universe. The user said they were requested to bring Dabi into the franchise, and they decided to go all out by making Dabi a full-on Sith ally.

"Man I love painting concept art so much. I might still not be good at it but I hope I’ll reach a satisfying skill level one day," they wrote.

As you can see above, the artist did more than a satisfactory job on this piece. Dabi looks like a perfectly substitute for Kylo Ren on the battlefield. The villain is seen walking ahead with his scars and burns on display. Dabi's usual black outfit already suits the Sith status quo, so few changes needed to be made there. And while terrain vehicles launch lasers in the background, you can see Dabi march forward with a standard red lightsaber in hand.

This gorgeous piece proves even the most unlikely of crossovers can work, and we know it is just a matter of time before Dabi trades in his lightsaber for a fiery blue one. Kylo Ren would even approve of the move, and there is no doubt fans are on board. After all, Dabi has become something of a mascot for My Hero Academia's baddies, and his recent arc has endeared as many fans as it has horrified.

What do you make of this Star Wars x My Hero Academia crossover? Do Kylo and Dabi vibe or? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.