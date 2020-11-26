My Hero Academia: When Could Its Next Movie Debut?

✖

My Hero Academia is pushing ahead with new content weekly thanks to its manga, but the anime is far from done. With a fifth season in the works, fans are eager to see what else the show has to offer, and a recent report convinced fans a new movie is coming for Izuku soon. And if that really is the case, well - we have an idea of when it might be released.

First, let's catch you up on the situation at hand. The whole ordeal began when a set of three posters went live this week. The character pieces showed off Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki all in new uniforms. When the three pieces were combined, My Hero Academia fans were teased with a special tagline, and fans were quick to suspect a new movie prompted this social media stunt.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

For now, no official word has dropped on the topic, but fans expect one to come through soon enough. Jump Festa is only weeks away at this point, and the event's top reveals tend to be shared ahead of time. So if the reports about a new movie are true, we're pretty sure My Hero Academia will debut its third film next summer.

Why, you might ask? Well, it comes down to two things: history and seasonality. In the past, the first My Hero Academia movie debuted in August 2018 at the tail end of season three. Its second movie debuted later in the year with a December 2019 premiere, but that was because its fourth season didn't get started until that October. We all know season five of My Hero Academia is slated for a Spring 2021 release, so it makes sense for this third movie to aim for summer date just like the first movie.

You also have to consider how the summer season looks right now at the Japanese box office. May 2021 will welcome a new live-action Rurouni Kenshin movie, but June through August is fairly sparse right now. This means My Hero Academia would stake claim on a date to ward away major competition, so we're putting our bet on a summer debut for the anime's next film.

