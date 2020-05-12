My Hero Academia Stars Reunite in Animal Crossing New Horizons

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is letting anime fans recreate some of their favorite franchises by using the game's mechanics to build layer after layer of their own private islands, and the Nintendo Switch exclusive can even be used as a method for friends to come together as the voice actors of My Hero Academia have showed. With Yuki Kaji, the voice of Shoto Todoroki, and Daiki Yamashita, the voice of Midoriya Izuku, the quarantined voice actors proved that you can still meet your friends for a play date using a digital landscape in the same way you would in a real one!

Midoriya and Todoroki had very different paths in the fourth season of My Hero Academia, with the former having to mostly battle against both the forces of Overhaul and the idiosyncratic antagonist known as Gentle Criminal. Todoroki on the other hand mostly had to deal with attempting to get his provisional hero's license, having to encounter a group of wild toddlers that were attempting to give him a hard time using their combined Quirks. With the manga seeing Todoroki and Midoriya working together closer than ever before, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for two of the strongest members of Class 1-A at UA Academy!

Twitter User Shibuyasmash shared the screenshots, and Youtube video, of the digital meeting where the voices for Todoroki and Midoriya used the Nintendo Switch exclusive of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to have a "night on the town" on their own private island getaway:

Yuki Kaji (Todoroki’s voice actor) went to Daiki Yamashita’s (Midoriya’s voice actor) Animal Crossing island in his latest YouTube video 🏝 Yamashita prepared a noble dress & romantic BBQ area for Kaji, and shows off his self designed SHEETS shirt 😂https://t.co/U9bizH2d29 pic.twitter.com/tsfpcn9eom — shibuyasmash ☀️ (@shibuyasmash) May 11, 2020

Anime fans have taken the opportunity to re-create big time franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and almost too many others to count! With the possibilities in New Horizon making the sky the limit for those who put the time in, we're sure to see more anime concoctions and meetings created in the game's future!

