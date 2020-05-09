Beastars Fan Brings the Anime to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

✖

One of the biggest new anime to hit Netflix in the past months has been Beastars, a murder mystery that follows the lives of anthropomorphic high schoolers as they attempt to navigate some dangerous situations and it seems as if a fan has recreated some of these anime characters in the new Animal Crossing entry, New Horizons. The Nintendo Switch exclusive video game allows fans to create an entire worlds on their own private islands, and anime fans especially have taken the opportunity to recreate some of their favorite characters and environments from franchises using this adorable platform!

Beastars wrapped its first season on Netflix, giving fans a taste of characters like Legosi, Haru, and Louis to name a few. While a second season has been confirmed for the anime, an exact release date has yet to be unveiled but considering the mystery of who has been murdering students hasn't been found out, fans are anxious to know when the next installment will drop on Netflix. The series acts as something like a "Dark Zootopia", the feature length film from Disney that splits its world into predators and prey. With the murders dividing the two worlds, an even deeper conspiracy is unearthed in Beastars' first season.

Twitter User CirtusAlt shared not only their creation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that was taken from the anime of Beastars, but the exact scene from the anime that featured both Legosi and Louis having an intense discussion as they get ready for the upcoming school play:

BITE ME LEGOSI pic.twitter.com/m7CW1cXRgT — read my pinned if ur gnna follow (@citrussalt) May 1, 2020

In the series, Louis is a deer, obviously, who is considered to be one of the greatest students of their school and the lead actor of the upcoming play for which Legosi is doing back stage tech for. The two aren't exactly "chummy" during the first season, but they come to an understanding as the episodes progress and they find themselves both wrapped in the growing conspiracy that threatens to take the life of the bunny Haru, as well as those who aren't as high on the food chain.

