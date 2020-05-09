My Hero Academia Airing Rerun on Toonami This Week

✖

My Hero Academia's fourth season is nearing the end of its run on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, but unforeseen issues have been impacting the production schedules of many anime around the world. Funimation unfortunately had to delay the production of its English dubs for a few weeks before excitedly returning after establishing remote set ups for the cast and staff behind each of its major series, and with Toonami's run nearing these episodes fans were wondering how that would impact the block's schedule.

Taking to Facebook, Toonami reminded viewers that My Hero Academia will be re-airing Episode 85 during the Saturday, May 9th broadcast of the series, "Due to everything going on, this week’s episode of My Hero Academia will be a re-run of episode 85 this Saturday night at midnight." But also re-assured fans that the next episode is already on track for a release next week.

Toonami also re-assured fans that this brief delay will end with the next broadcast of the block, "Episode 86 will premiere next Saturday. Plus, Toonami’s serving up a whole action-packed lineup this and every Saturday night from midnight to 3a!" This is most likely due to the hiccups in English dub in Funimation's schedule that began with Episode 85 of the series.

Thankfully, fans have been understanding given the outstanding current circumstances presented by the novel coronavirus. With Funimation already confirming that the next episode of the English dub is set to premiere, it looks like this brief break will be the only one if the schedule holds tight for Adult Swim and Toonami!

The block currently has plans in place to run on Adult Swim for the next few years, and hopefully My Hero Academia will return to the lineup after it returns for its fifth season sometime in the near future! With the fourth soon coming to its end in just a matter of episodes, it's going to be weird without a weekly dose of this hero anime! Toonami's schedule for Saturday, May 9th breaks down as such (in EST):

My Hero Academia - 12:00AM

Paranoia Agent - 12:30AM

Mob Psycho 100 - 1:00AM

Black Clover - 1:30AM

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind - 2:00AM

Naruto: Shippuden - 2:30AM

