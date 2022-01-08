My Hero Academia Raises Major Question About Izuku’s Danger Sense

My Hero Academia’s Final Act has seen Izuku Midoriya better learn how to use the various quirks lurking within One For All, and the newest chapter of the series has sparked a big question over Izuku’s Danger Sense power. As the Final Act saw Izuku heading out to fight villains all on his own in order to master One For All’s abilities as fast as possible, the opening chapters of this final phase have seen Izuku grow in the use of each one of his new powers. But as he learns more, he’s also learning the inherent weaknesses of each ability.

The Danger Sense quirk was previously revealed to act sort of like Spider-Man’s Spidey-Sense ability to quickly sense danger coming his way and react to it as best as possible. It was implied that like Spider-Man, this ability would always essentially be active in the background as Izuku always needs to keep on his toes. But in the reunion with Mei Hatsume seen at the end of the previous chapter, it’s revealed that there’s a surprising loophole in what will actually activate Izuku’s Danger Sense. As the name of it implies, it’s reacting to what Izuku’s registers as actual danger.

The previous chapter brought the fan favorite Mei Hatsume back to the series with the familiar gag of Izuku being caught in an explosion from one of her gadgets before she ended up on top of him, and Chapter 339 of the series picks up right after as Izuku is concerned over the fact that his Danger Sense didn’t activate to keep him from the explosion. It’s played off as a joke as Tenya Iida remarks that Izuku was “caught unawares by the bosom,” but this actually raises some other questions about how Danger Sense works.

If the Danger Sense ability didn’t activate in time for the explosion, this could mean that the name of the quirk should be taken literally. It’s the “sense” that something dangerous is nearby. Hatsume’s explosion is an annoyance to Deku that can harm him, but it’s ultimately something he doesn’t consider dangerous. As the series’ fights continue to grow in intensity and scope, Izuku’s sense of danger is going to alter as well. Just as with the reveal of the traitor, Izuku’s idea of danger is changing too. It’s something he needs to be aware of before the villains catch on.

It's not the catch all ability he can rely on in the coming fight, and much like the other quirks within One For All, he needs to use them in tandem with one another in order to make One For All better as a whole. But what do you think? Do you think Izuku's Danger Sense needs some tweaking before the next battle? Is this a kind of loophole that a villain can exploit?