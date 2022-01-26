My Hero Academia Explores Toga’s Bloody Favorite Dream

My Hero Academia dove into Himiko Toga’s past in the newest chapter of the series and revealed the favorite bloody dream she used to have as a child. The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been spending the last few chapters of the series exploring how Izuku Midoriya and the pro heroes are getting ready for the next phase of the massive battle against the villains, and the newest chapter of the series has introduced a twist to this pattern by revisiting the villains as they prepare for their final moves against the heroes in the war to come.

While the series has shown bits and pieces of Toga’s past before she became a villain during the My Villain Academia arc, the newest chapter of the series had shined more of a light on that past when she decides to revisit the ruins of her former childhood home. It’s here that she reminiscences over all of the bad memories that she had of the house, but also remembers one pleasant dream she used to have when her quirk started to give her such a strong desire that she could only think of blood.

Chapter 341 of the series sees Toga walking through the ruins of her old home and started to see her flushed with all of the emotions and memories that she had of the past. This includes her childhood room where she felt comfortable enough to explore at least a little of the bloodlust she had gotten from her quirk. She used to dream about how she wanted to be like her close friends, and it collided with her current twisted sense of love into a physical manifestation of a bloody bird dancing on her stomach.

She would then imagine that bird digging into her stomach and goring her belly open. It would in a sense make her happy, but in the real world she’s gnawed completely into her wrist and made it bleed profusely. It’s disturbingly like the real world trauma many young teens around her age face, and the bleeding wrist is a very poignant metaphor for just how Toga felt so damaged about herself. It’s a dream that both reflects her future, and gives a more emotional peek into her past.

Now it's just a matter of seeing what this newer look into Toga's emotional past means for her role in the final conflict of the series overall. As the Final Act continues, Toga could play a significant role that opens up even more of her past to fans.