My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Episode With Twice Art

My Hero Academia's sixth season has gotten serious thanks to the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, with the heroes and villains going full tilt to shape Hero Society's future. With the major battle in the third episode of season six revolving around Hawks facing off with the villainous Twice, creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to share new art of the duplicating villain that was an ace in the hole for the League of Villains. This recent installment was easily the biggest to date featuring Twice.

In the build-up to season six, Hawks went undercover inside the Paranormal Liberation Front, giving the heroes an advantage in knowing the ins and outs of Shigaraki and Re-Destro's forces across the board. During the number two hero's time behind enemy lines, Hawks was able to forge an unlikely friendship with Twice, with the duplicating antagonist feeling beyond betrayed when the truth was revealed. With Hawks recognizing that Twice was perhaps the strongest member of the League of Villains, thanks to his ability to create tens of thousands of doppelgangers, the number two hero wasted little time in attempting to kill the villain, though his objective was waylaid thanks to Dabi arriving on the scene.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi took the opportunity to share new art of Twice, with the My Hero Academia villain appearing without his mask via this sketch which is something that you don't see often thanks in part to the antagonist's mania when it comes to keeping himself as a single being:

My Hero Academia said goodbye to Twice this episode, as Hawks was successful in delivering the killing blow to the duplicating antagonist. Before Twice passed from the mortal coil, he was able to have a touching moment with Toga, as the two villains had formed a strong bond between the two throughout the anime adaptation. While Twice might be deceased, Hawks has his hands full with Dabi as the fiery antagonist has burned most of his wings and is out for blood.

What do you think of this tragic new art from creator Kohei Horikoshi? What other heroes and villains do you think won't make it out of the Paranormal Liberation War alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.