My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Hawks' Hardest Battle Yet

My Hero Academia has kicked off the first phase of its war between the heroes and villains with the first few episodes of the sixth season of the anime so far, and one of the cliffhangers from the newest episode is setting up Hawks for his hardest battle yet as he readies to take on his worst possible opponent, Dabi. Thanks to all of the time the fifth season spent setting up the heroes' attack on the Paranormal Liberation Front thanks to Hawks' work, the sixth season has stated the battle in full. But all the while Hawks had his own secret mission to accomplish.

Now that My Hero Academia Season 6 has heated up the fight between the heroes and villains, Hawks' secret mission has started into high gear too as the hero had targeted Twice as the first major problem needing to be eliminated in order for the heroes to have a fighting chance. During all of this, Dabi makes his move as he had been keeping a close eye on the the hero all this time and now it's time for Hawks to take on an opponent who can easily (and already has) burn through his wings.

Dabi and Twice VS Hawks#MyHeroAcademia season 6 episode 3 pic.twitter.com/z2UFRHXp5m — RisingNews (@risingnews_) October 16, 2022

Episode 116 of My Hero Academia (which is the third episode of the sixth season overall) saw Hawks get his plan into motion thanks to the heroes beginning their attack. Focusing his efforts on Twice, he had intended to take the villain in before he could use his Double quirk to outnumber the heroes. It's here that Dabi enters the fray to save Twice, and explains that he had not been trusting Hawks this entire time despite everything Hawks had done in order to get into the Paranormal Liberation Front ahead of the heroes' grand scheme.

Dabi was able to burn through the majority of Hawks' wings, and the hero explains that this is the worst possible opponent he could fight. Not only does he not have the room to fly around as he needs, but Dabi's flames in such a confined space makes for a troubling development. Couple this with the fact that Dabi will now be fighting that much harder thanks to Hawks taking Twice out of the equation, and it's setting up for quite the intense fight.

Are you excited to see Hawks vs. Dabi's fight play out in My Hero Academia's anime? How are you feeling about Hawks as a hero after the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!