‘My Hero Academia’ Officially Coming to Toonami

My Hero Academia has catapulted to being one fo the anime genre’s most popular series, and now the series will reach a whole new American audience, thanks to a broadcasting deal with Cartoon Network’s Toonami!

As you can see above, My Hero Academia will start airing on Toonami starting on May 5th. The show will reportedly take the 11:30 pm slot, with FLCL then occupying the midnight slot. This will form a strong opening programming block for Toonami Saturday nights over the summer:

Dragon Ball Super – 10:30pm

Dragon Ball Z: Kai – 11:00pm

My Hero Academia – 11:30pm

FLCL – Midnight

Right now, My Hero Academia is in the midst of one of the biggest simulcast deals in anime history, with Funimation and Hulu both airing new Sub episodes on Saturday mornings, and a full simulcast Dub airing also in the works. While a lot of fans have been singing on for those streaming episodes, this will no doubt bring a whole new legion of viewers to the table – those who have been hearing the rumblings about how great this series is, but haven’t gone as deep as streaming it.

With it’s novel and creative take on the super hero genre, and clear Marvel Comics inspirations, My Hero Academia has quickly become a crossover hit, easy for even the most hardened anime skeptics to access.

For those who don’t know, the storyline is set in a world where many people have superpowers known as “quirks,” and there is an entire league of “Pro Heroes” who operate around the world protecting citizens from villains and other threats. Into this premise steps Izuku, a young boy who is the biggest fan and student of the pro hero world, but unfortunately was born without a quirk, with no hope of becoming a hero himself. Fate steps in when Izuku meets the world’s greatest Pro Hero, All Might, and learns a miraculous secret that not only endows him with a quirk, but a quirk that might be the most powerful one of all.

Izuku enrolls at U.A., the official training school for would-be pro heroes, where he meets a group of similarly motivated young students, and begins a rigorous journey of training and growth that will one day make him them the world’s greatest heroes. One small problem: All Might’s evil nemesis has been gathering some young proteges of his own – evildoers who will eventually collide with Izuku and his Class 1-A comrades.

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services.