My Hero Academia Will Get Two New Anime OVAs

The story of My Hero Academia might be coming to a close within the pages of its manga, but the anime adaptation from Studio Bones has plenty of stories to tell. With the Shonen franchise set to return for its sixth season later this year, it would seem that the series is working on two new OVA specials that are set to hit theaters in Japan, with the first following Class 1-A as they put together a baseball team of their own.

While the details for the second anime special are still under wraps, the first will see Class 1-A enjoying a day at the baseball park, which plays well with the April Fool's Day Prank that My Hero Academia had earlier this year in which it imagined most of their young heroes as ballplayers. Reportedly, the first OVA will hit theaters in Japan this June, though a release window for the second special has yet to be revealed that would further open up the world of UA Academy once again before the sixth season begins.

The last time that My Hero Academia hit theaters was with the third movie in the Shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, in which Deku joined Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki on a mission to clear his name of murder while also trying to take down a dangerous cult that sees Quirks as a curse. While the franchise has yet to reveal when, or if, a fourth movie will arrive, this summer's Hero Fes event scheduled to arrive in Japan might give fans a clue.

Currently, Kohei Horikoshi is telling the "Final Arc" of the series, pitting the heroes of UA Academy against the full forces of All For One, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains. The mangaka has definitively stated in the past that this will be the grand finale for his popular series, but fans are crossing their fingers that the students of Class 1-A might return for a situation similar to that of Naruto and its sequel series of Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Via Atsushi101x