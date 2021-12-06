My Hero Academia Debuts First-Look at World Heroes’ Mission OVA

In the wake of season five, My Hero Academia is keeping its head down with work on the show’s next season. Of course, there is more keeping the anime afloat, and audiences only need to look at Izuku’s movies to see as much. Not long ago, the series put out its third film, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission became a quick hit. And now, the movie’s never-before-seen OVA is teasing fans with a first look!

The update comes from the official My Hero Academia website over in Japan. It turns out the OVA will go live when My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission hits Blu-ray and DVD. So if you want to see the special, that is how you’ll get your ticket.

The "My Hero Academia the Movie: World Heroes' Mission" film's "Plus Ultra" Blu-ray & DVD version in Japan will include an anime adaptation of "No.​XXX Hawks: SOOTHE" which was included in a booklet given to those who attended the film.https://t.co/v0YGqXAo3r pic.twitter.com/tMOYTc9qou — Anime News by AIR (@AIR_News01) December 6, 2021

As you can see above, the OVA will focus on Izuku and his friends as they travel with Endeavor to their mission. Shoto and Katsuki are found together at the airport, so you can bet the kids will have a wild time there. After all, it is stressful enough being at an airport, and that is only multiplied whenever Bakugo is around.

The story of this OVA may be new to some fans, but it isn’t entirely original. My Hero Academia put out the story in a booklet which audiences got in theaters. The comic, No. XXX Hawks: SOOTHE, sets up the events of World Heroes’ Mission. So when it comes to OVAs, this special is pretty timely.

At this point, fans have no idea when My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will make its stateside launch. The movie hit shelves in Japan early February, so it may take some time for it to land in North America. Fans are hoping for a late spring release as that will hype up the anime’s upcoming sixth season.

What do you think about this brand-new OVA? Are you ready to rewatch My Hero Academia's latest movie?