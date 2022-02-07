My Hero Academia Reveals Close Look at World Heroes’ Mission OVA

My Hero Academia has released a new look at the upcoming OVA special debuting with the home video release of the World Heroes’ Mission movie! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga franchise had a huge 2021 that not only included the fifth season of the anime series, but with the release of the franchise’s third feature film as well. This film went on to become the most successful film release in the franchise overall, and continued that success even through its international launch. Now that the film is heading towards its home video release, fans in Japan will be treated to a special extra.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will be hitting shelves with its Blu-ray and DVD in Japan later this month, and with it will be a new OVA special adapting the extra comic that series creator Kohei Horikoshi had illustrated as a special bonus for fans who checked it out in theaters. The official Twitter account for the franchise has shared a new look at the special heading into its official home video release that shows off new looks at Hawks and much more! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titled No.XXX Hawks: SOOTHE, this new special follows Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and Fumikage Tokoyami readying for their world spanning mission together with Endeavor and Hawks and by these images it’s clear that there’s already some nervousness and animosity right off the bat. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, an international release date has yet to be confirmed for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission‘s home video or potential OVA release outside of Japan.

Funimation released the film in theaters last year, and officially describes My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as such, “In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

What do you think? How do you like this new look at the World Heroes’ Mission OVA special? What did you think of the third movie overall? What are you hoping to see in this new special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!