My Hero Academia to Drop New OVA for a Limited Time in Theaters

My Hero Academia will be screening its new OVA for the World Heroes’ Mission movie in theaters across Japan for a limited time. Releasing across Japan last Summer and internationally later in the year, My Hero Academia’s third feature film outing has been one of the most successful releases for the franchise as a whole. Now that the film is getting ready for its home video release in Japan, fans will also get to soon see the new OVA anime special that was announced to be coming with the official Blu-ray and DVD release for the new movie in Japan.

To celebrate the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in Japan, the film will be getting a limited re-release in a few select theaters in Japan that will not only show the movie but the new OVA as well before it gets released for fans at home. This new OVA is based on the official manga tie-in that fans got to check out when they screened the film last year, so this means fans overseas will have another reason to check out the new movie!

https://twitter.com/heroaca_movie/status/1481823390277070850?s=20

This new OVA special is officially titled No.XXX Hawks: SOOTHE, and sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Endeavor and Hawks readying themselves for their world spanning mission that they take on in the new movie. It was released as a special manga giveaway that fans got when they bought tickets for screenings in Japan, but unfortunately this particular tie-in never made its way overseas. So that means whenever this new OVA does drop, it’ll be many fans’ first time checking it out.

As for international release plans, unfortunately nothing has yet to be confirmed about My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’s home video or potential OVA release outside of Japan. Funimation officially describes My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as such, “In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

