My Hero Academia Shares New Look at Universal Studios Collab

Universal Studios Japan hasn't been shy about creating attractions from some of the biggest anime franchises in the world. In the past, anime fans have seen unique attractions and locales created in the amusement park focusing on the likes of Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hunter x Hunter, and more. For this year, My Hero Academia is receiving its own theme ride, with some stylish merchandise to match.

2024 is a big year for the students of UA Academy, not just thanks to this new four-dimensional attraction. The seventh season of My Hero Academia is aiming to arrive this summer, which will lay the groundwork further for the final fight that is aiming to end Deku's story. Meanwhile, the last battle is in full swing in the pages of the shonen's manga, with many highly anticipated battles having already come to a close. As Deku struggles against the power of Shigaraki, creator Kohei Horikoshi is hinting that victory isn't going to be given to heroes without paying a major price.

My Hero Academia's Universal Studios Arrival

Snacks and headband designs for the Universal Studios Japan X MHA collaboration! pic.twitter.com/VsZD8y6oZX — ever (@DabisPoleDance) February 8, 2024

On its official website, here's how Universal Studios Japan describes the My Hero Academia The Real 4-D attraction, "A one-of-a-kind 4-D attraction has appeared at the park, where you can get involved in a fierce battle between Deku and his friends! The powerful attacks of the heroes who fight using their "individuality" will now appear before your eyes with 3D images and special effects such as water splash and vibration!Dive into the realistic world of Hero Academia created by the park's original story, where you will be encouraged by the sight of Deku and his friends challenging their limits!"

The website also offered an official description of the story that is told via the ride, "Deku, Bakugo, Ochako, Todoroki, and other heroic heroes arrive at the venue to protect the concert of the world-famous rock musician "Guitar Mind."The venue was filled with excitement as the audience came to listen to the performance, but before the last live performance, there was some suspicious movement on stage! ?Will Deku and his friends be able to save the live venue, which is in a desperate situation?!"

Do you think we'll one day see the UA Academy heroes make their way to North America's Universal Studios? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Deku.