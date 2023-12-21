My Hero Academia Unveils New Universal Studios Ride

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a big new project, and it has nothing to do with its latest arc. While the anime prepares for its next season premiere, Deku and his friends are eager to head to Universal Studios. The anime is going to team with the theme park overseas, and now we've learned what the new My Hero Academia attraction will be about.

The information comes from Universal Studios Japan directly as the park just shared a poster for the big attraction. Below, you can see the image for yourself as it puts Deku center stage. With his friends at his side, Deku is ready for battle, and we can see the heroes-in-training working alongside some excited bystanders.

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

As for the ride itself, the attraction comes complete with a story. So if you want to know what this My Hero Academia attraction is about, you can read its description below:

"U.A. students Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, and Todoroki have arrived at the venue to provide security for a concert by the world-famous rock musician, Guitar Mind. Having come to enjoy the music, the audience is going wild with anticipation. But before the Final Live, something suspicious happens on stage! Can Deku and his friends save the audience from the desperate crisis at the live venue?"

It seems this new My Hero Academia release is going to give Deku and the gang a new job. Rather than saving the world, the team will be tasked with securing a big concert. When things go wrong, park guests will get to help Deku and the gang save the day. So for those eager to see this My Hero Academia attraction, it will be going live next summer at Universal Studios Japan.

Want to know more about the superhero series? No worries! You can read up on My Hero Academia below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

